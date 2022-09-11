Crews battle structure fire at Ogunquit antique shop

OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMTW) - Firefighters in Ogunquit say there were no injuries after a three-alarm fire on Route 1 Saturday.

The fire broke out at 166 Main Street, the site for Blacksmiths’ Mall.

Route 1 was closed between School Street and Shore Drive while crews worked to put out the flames.

Ogunquit Police said the fire was called in around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Crews from surrounding towns were called in as the fire spread.

Officials with Kennebunk Fire and Rescue say they were able to keep the flames from catching on to the Post Office next door.

Extensive damage to the inside and outside indicate the building could be a total loss. Officials are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

