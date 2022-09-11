Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11

Some members weren't born yet the day of the attacks, but expressed the importance to "never...
Some members weren't born yet the day of the attacks, but expressed the importance to "never forget."(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor High School JROTC held a 9/11 Memorial at the Bangor Waterfront Sunday morning.

The ceremony took place at the Waterfront Flagpole, and consisted of local speakers, wreath-laying, a 21-rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Even though some of those in attendance, including commander Hailey Comstock, weren’t alive during the tragic events, the event is just as important to them.

“I am one of those people that was not alive during 9/11, but I think that it’s important for us as the next generation to remember them,” Comstock said. “Just come together and recognize that we are stronger together.”

Comstock says the Ram Battalion recently welcomed 25 new cadets into their ranks, and now have a total of 70 members.

Their next memorial ceremony will be on Veteran’s Day in November.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years

Latest News

The event celebrated a key dairy export.
Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival
Belfast 9/11 memorial
Day of remembrance in Belfast
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Three hurt in Fairfield crash
On the second Saturday of every month, “FOLKS” of all ages show up with gloves, trash grabbers...
Group helps beautify Kenduskeag Stream Trail