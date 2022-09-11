Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor High School JROTC held a 9/11 Memorial at the Bangor Waterfront Sunday morning.

The ceremony took place at the Waterfront Flagpole, and consisted of local speakers, wreath-laying, a 21-rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Even though some of those in attendance, including commander Hailey Comstock, weren’t alive during the tragic events, the event is just as important to them.

“I am one of those people that was not alive during 9/11, but I think that it’s important for us as the next generation to remember them,” Comstock said. “Just come together and recognize that we are stronger together.”

Comstock says the Ram Battalion recently welcomed 25 new cadets into their ranks, and now have a total of 70 members.

Their next memorial ceremony will be on Veteran’s Day in November.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.