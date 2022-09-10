Two dead after crash in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people have died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning.

It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to the Bangor Police Department.

When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided and that both drivers had died.

Police say that one of the vehicles crossed the center line and speed may also be a factor.

No names are being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

