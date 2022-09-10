Solar farms to be built along Maine Turnpike despite opposition from Augusta officials

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A pair of solar farms are set to be built along the Maine Turnpike in Augusta, and could save Mainers millions in electricity costs. But some local officials are pushing back.

The solar farms will be built in empty space along exits 109 and 112 on the Turnpike. The state estimates that the panels will power over a thousand homes and save over seven million dollars in electricity costs over the next 20 years.

Augusta City Councilor Michael Michaud says that the DOT did not consult with the city before approving the panels.

“I think that we should be afforded a little bit more respect as being the host community for the state of Maine,” Michaud said. “Don’t just do something because you can, and I think that’s what the state is doing. It’s kind of a slap in the face to the good people in the city of Augusta.”

The DOT says it has jurisdiction on interstate highway projects, which Michaud does not dispute.

Michaud is also concerned about the effect the panels would have on the aesthetics of the city despite them being placed on the side of a highway.

“When people are coming to Augusta, or passing through, they’re going to see solar panels,” Michaud said. “When people come to our city, we want to represent what we really are. I have a real issue with all our ports of access being solar panels. And I’m pretty darn sure the majority of the people will will see that and form their own opinions.”

