Solar farms to be built along Maine Turnpike despite opposition from Augusta officials

The arrays will be built along Exit 109 and Exit 112 in Augusta.
The solar farms will be built in empty space along exits 109 and 112 on the Turnpike.
The solar farms will be built in empty space along exits 109 and 112 on the Turnpike.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A pair of solar farms are set to be built along the Maine Turnpike in Augusta, and could save Mainers millions in electricity costs. But some local officials are pushing back.

The solar farms will be built in empty space along exits 109 and 112 on the Turnpike. The state estimates that the panels will power over a thousand homes and save over seven million dollars in electricity costs over the next 20 years.

Augusta City Councilor Michael Michaud says that the DOT did not consult with the city before approving the panels.

“I think that we should be afforded a little bit more respect as being the host community for the state of Maine,” Michaud said. “Don’t just do something because you can, and I think that’s what the state is doing. It’s kind of a slap in the face to the good people in the city of Augusta.”

The DOT says it has jurisdiction on interstate highway projects, which Michaud does not dispute.

Michaud is also concerned about the effect the panels would have on the aesthetics of the city despite them being placed on the side of a highway.

“When people are coming to Augusta, or passing through, they’re going to see solar panels,” Michaud said. “When people come to our city, we want to represent what we really are. I have a real issue with all our ports of access being solar panels. And I’m pretty darn sure the majority of the people will will see that and form their own opinions.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Pictures is Linda Cunningham's stepfathers boat, the F/V Belinda going by Burnt Coat Harbor...
Saturday is Maine Open Lighthouse Day
Plenty of sunshine and warmth today
35-year-old Fox Moloney has been charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a...
Bangor man charged with reckless conduct after fight with roommate
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor