Saturday is Maine Open Lighthouse Day

Maine (WABI) - The lighthouses that line Maine’s rocky coast are open to the public Saturday as part of Maine Open Lighthouse Day.

The free event, which is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation, attracts between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year and offers the general public the rare opportunity to climb and learn about more than a dozen historic Maine lights.

All lighthouses will be open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a list of participating sites.

