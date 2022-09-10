Plenty of sunshine and warmth today.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We Have a beautiful setup weather-wise for today, high pressure remains in control over the region through the weekend. High temperatures push into the lower 80′s for inland areas and mid to upper 70′s along the coastline. Winds will be light and out of the north. Areas along the coastline should expect rough seas today as distant, Hurricane Earl dissipates in the north Atlantic. Other than that, it’ll be a great day to get out and enjoy some fall activities as we approach the turn of the season. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, expect valley and river fog overnight.

Sunday, we continue to see dry and warm weather. We wake up to fog but once that burns off sunshine returns. We will start to see clouds approach from west to east headed into Sunday night. High temperatures reach the mid 80′s for inland areas and upper 70′s to low 80′s along the coastline. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph, overnight lows are bit balmy, only dropping into the lower 60′s. Monday, partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies, high pressure begins to depart the region and we will see clouds increase overnight Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday get into the lower 80′s, with winds out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Tuesday, we wake up cloudy and rainy as a low-pressure system passes to our northwest. Scattered showers continue through Tuesday and tapper off Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures for Tuesday only get into the mid 70′s, and overnight lows drop into the lower 60′s. Wednesday mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers tapering off in the afternoon, high temperatures reach the mid to upper 70′s, lows drop into the low to mid 50′s.

TODAY: Sunny, high temperatures reach between 76-82, winds are light, out of the north.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, with low temperatures dropping between 55-60, winds are light out of the north, expect valley and river fog to form.

SUNDAY: Morning fog, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach between 80-86. Overnight lows drop between 58-64.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, becoming cloudy overnight. High temperatures reach between 75-83, winds are out of the WNW at around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop between 57-62.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers, high temperatures reach between 71-78, overnight lows drop between 59-64.

WEDNEDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers tapering off late in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 70′s and lows drop into the low to mid 50′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the mid 60′s to low 70′s.

