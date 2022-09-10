Man dead after Parkman shooting accident

police lights
police lights(KTTC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night.

Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m.

Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends when a shotgun shell ricocheted off a steel plate and struck him.

He says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names are being released at this time.

The accident is under investigation.

