Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine pull a plane for charity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine.

They held their plane pull at Bangor International Airport Saturday morning.

The event raises money for mentoring programs for local children facing adversity.

The contest saw teams of ten compete to pull an aircraft on the tarmac as fast as they could.

While a trophy was on the line, the ultimate prize was about supporting those in need.

“Our bigs say they get more out of it than the kids do even,” Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Gwendolyn Hudson said.

“They feel that sense of reward and of giving back to their community. It’s a great opportunity to get out, be a kid again, do things outside, share your own interests, and have a positive impact on a child’s life.”

If you’re interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, visit bbbsmidmaine.org.

