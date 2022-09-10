Bangor man charged with reckless conduct after fight with roommate
Sep. 10, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is in custody after police say he pulled out a handgun during a fight with his roommate and fired a shot within their apartment.
35-year-old Fox Moloney has been charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.
Police say they were called to an apartment on Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of two men arguing.
When officers arrived, they found Moloney and his roommate has been arguing after one refused to leave the other’s room.
They say Moloney showed a gun which led to a shot being fired within the apartment.
No one was hurt.
Moloney was taken to Penobscot County Jail.
