Bangor man charged with reckless conduct after fight with roommate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is in custody after police say he pulled out a handgun during a fight with his roommate and fired a shot within their apartment.

35-year-old Fox Moloney has been charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Jefferson Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of two men arguing.

When officers arrived, they found Moloney and his roommate has been arguing after one refused to leave the other’s room.

They say Moloney showed a gun which led to a shot being fired within the apartment.

No one was hurt.

Moloney was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.