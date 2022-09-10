Apple Hill Stables Rodeo benefits Anah Shrine

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - The rodeo was back in town in Levant Friday night, and for a good cause.

It’s the fourth Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association charity rodeo at Apple Hill Stables, with proceeds benefiting Anah Shriners in Bangor.

The rodeo features calf roping, bull and horseback riding and barrel racing, among other events.

Officials tell us the last rodeo brought in thousands of fans, with more than 1,200 doughboys sold over the three-day event.

Not only is it a chance to support a local organization, but where else are you going to see a cowboy herd two bulls on top of a trailer?

”It helps us tremendously,” Anah Shrine potentate Galen White said. “A lot of the money that’s raised here is donated directly back to the hospitals and the Anah Shrine. It’s a win-win for everybody, the people coming in with smiles on their face, people leaving here just shaking their head and saying, ‘What a good time, we’ll be back.’“

The rodeo continues through Sunday, with Saturday also featuring a parade through Levant at 11 a.m.

There’s more information at applehillstablesllc.com.

