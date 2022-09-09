Update expected Friday in case of missing Sanford family

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police expect to provide an update Friday in the case of a missing man, woman and child.

More than two months ago, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia told relatives they were camping in Franklin County but never returned.

Earlier this week, a man claiming to be Nicholas Hansen contacted WMTW.

News 8 immediately notified law enforcement.

Hansen insists the three are safe and simply wanted to pursue a new life in private.

“We’re sorry for making this such a big thing. It wasn’t our intention. Our intention was to get away from toxic situations and have a safe, happy family,” Hansen said in a phone interview.

Hansen declined to say where the three have been living.

He indicated Sidebotham planned to speak with a Sanford police detective during the afternoon Thursday.

“That is when she will feel safe to let everybody know that we’re safe,” Hansen said.

Sanford police Det. Erik Rae told WMTW late Thursday night that an update on the case is coming.

“Press release coming tomorrow instead of Monday. I am confident you spoke with Nick,” he said in an email exchange.

