Update expected Friday in case of missing Sanford family

More than two months ago, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia...
More than two months ago, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia told relatives they were camping in Franklin County but never returned.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police expect to provide an update Friday in the case of a missing man, woman and child.

More than two months ago, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia told relatives they were camping in Franklin County but never returned.

Earlier this week, a man claiming to be Nicholas Hansen contacted WMTW.

News 8 immediately notified law enforcement.

Hansen insists the three are safe and simply wanted to pursue a new life in private.

“We’re sorry for making this such a big thing. It wasn’t our intention. Our intention was to get away from toxic situations and have a safe, happy family,” Hansen said in a phone interview.

Hansen declined to say where the three have been living.

He indicated Sidebotham planned to speak with a Sanford police detective during the afternoon Thursday.

“That is when she will feel safe to let everybody know that we’re safe,” Hansen said.

Sanford police Det. Erik Rae told WMTW late Thursday night that an update on the case is coming.

“Press release coming tomorrow instead of Monday. I am confident you spoke with Nick,” he said in an email exchange.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo.
Charity rodeo to benefit Anah Shrine
Clear Skies & Fog Tonight. Warmer Friday
One University of Maine science lab is working toward a solution to PFAS.
UMaine scientists researching solution to PFAS pollution
Queen Elizabeth is shown at her Platinum Jubilee celebration in this undated photo.
Mainers react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death