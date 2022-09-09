Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be centered overhead today giving us a beautiful Friday with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Skies will be clear tonight with low temperatures dropping to the 50s to near 60°.

High pressure will remain in control to give us a nice, late summer weekend. We’ll see lots of sun Saturday with temperatures expected to be a couple degrees warmer than today with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday looks good too although we should see a bit more cloudiness Sunday as a cold front approaches. It will be warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. More clouds expected Monday as the cold front continues to push toward Northern Maine. Any showers associated with the cold front will remain to our north and west for the day Monday. Temperatures on Monday with be in the mid-70s to low 80s. Showers chances return to the forecast for Tuesday afternoon as low pressure approaches.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 75°-82°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows between 52°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine. Warm with highs between 76°-85°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.