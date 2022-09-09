Somali American legislative candidate poised to make history

Main State House
Main State House
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Democratic candidate is poised to become the first Somali American to serve in the Maine Legislature after her challenger dropped out of the race.

Republican Fred Sanborn-Silvers’ withdrawal last month cleared the path for Democrat Mana Abdi in her bid for Maine House District 95. Another Somali American, South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac, is also running for a different House seat.

If either wins, they would make history in the state.

Maine is home to thousands of immigrants from African nations, including many from Somalia who settled in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn. Several have held elected municipal positions, but none have been elected to the Legislature.

In House District 95, Sanborn-Silvers’ late departure prevented the GOP from coming up with a new candidate to run against Abdi.

Sanborn-Silvers indicated on social media that he’s no longer a candidate “due to legal reasons.” He didn’t return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Sanborn-Silvers drew attention two years when he said on social media that “Muslims should not be allowed to hold public office.” He told Maine Public that it was misstatement, and that legal citizens should be able to run for office.

Abdi, 26, was born in a Kenyan refugee camp after her family fled war in Somalia. She attended Lewiston public schools, graduated from University of Maine at Farmington, and works at Bates College in the Office of Intercultural Education.

Dhalac, the South Portland mayor, also fled Somalia in the early 1990s as war broke out and settled in South Portland, where she served on the City Council. She’s running against Republican Michael Dougherty in House District 120.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

2022 Scholarship Appreciation Luncheon
Husson University’s Women’s Philanthropy Council celebrates 10 years
The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be in your area soon
The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be coming to your area
Meet Spud!
Belfast P.D. adds new K-9 Unit named Spud
Not a Tick but and Aphid
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
Woodlands Senior Living Outbreak
Coronavirus outbreaks across the state