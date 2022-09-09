Northern Lights CA Dean held an event for their new building

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light CA Dean Hospital held a major event Friday for their new building.

They celebrated the placement of the final beam on their new Buck Family Building, which will serve as the main building for the facility.

Throughout the past week, several community members and staff signed the beam before it was put in place.

