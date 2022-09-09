The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be coming to your area

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wondered what happened to a tipped trailer carrying groceries? Well, that inspired this discounted grocery store on a trailer called Tipped Trailer Company.

“I have diapers. I have shampoo, I have canned goods, snacks, lots of snacks,” said Rachael Gosnell

Rachael Gosnell is the owner of the store that has been open now for six days. She says she has always wanted to own her own business and has been in the industry for a while.

“I’ve seen perfectly good food go to waste for something as simple as just a damaged box,” she said.

Items in the store are sold for a discounted price because she gets them from reclamation centers after big box stores reject them because it may be dented or what they consider damaged, but that’s not always the case for the items in the store.

“For example, the baby diapers that I sell, normally at big box stores, they go for about $13 or $14. I sell them for 6.99 and they could be possibly just not selling in other stores, or a store could have closed, and they sent all this to a warehouse, or the packaging could have changed,” she said.

The mobile store which is currently parked on a lot on Moosehead Trail in Newport serves between 20 to 50 customers daily.

Gosnell says she already has returning customers like the customer who came back to purchase diapers after finding out the exact size he needed or Mark Domenech who has been at the store three days out of the six days it’s been open.

“It was curiosity that caught my attention, and then, when I come in, it’s full of great prices and good deals. You know, times have been tough, and what I spent five bucks on just now I probably would have spent, you know, over 20 bucks anywhere else, so and supporting the local business,” Domenech said.

Gosnell says she plans on moving the trailer to various locations in the future so people can have access to the discounted items they need.

“Well, my hopes are to lessen the worry of choosing between gas and groceries, so I’m hoping to lessen the prices, you know, for everyone’s peace of mind,” she concluded.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.