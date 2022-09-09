The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be coming to your area

The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be in your area soon
The new mobile discounted grocery store in Newport may be in your area soon(Restricted)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wondered what happened to a tipped trailer carrying groceries? Well, that inspired this discounted grocery store on a trailer called Tipped Trailer Company.

“I have diapers. I have shampoo, I have canned goods, snacks, lots of snacks,” said Rachael Gosnell

Rachael Gosnell is the owner of the store that has been open now for six days. She says she has always wanted to own her own business and has been in the industry for a while.

“I’ve seen perfectly good food go to waste for something as simple as just a damaged box,” she said.

Items in the store are sold for a discounted price because she gets them from reclamation centers after big box stores reject them because it may be dented or what they consider damaged, but that’s not always the case for the items in the store.

“For example, the baby diapers that I sell, normally at big box stores, they go for about $13 or $14. I sell them for 6.99 and they could be possibly just not selling in other stores, or a store could have closed, and they sent all this to a warehouse, or the packaging could have changed,” she said.

The mobile store which is currently parked on a lot on Moosehead Trail in Newport serves between 20 to 50 customers daily.

Gosnell says she already has returning customers like the customer who came back to purchase diapers after finding out the exact size he needed or Mark Domenech who has been at the store three days out of the six days it’s been open.

“It was curiosity that caught my attention, and then, when I come in, it’s full of great prices and good deals. You know, times have been tough, and what I spent five bucks on just now I probably would have spent, you know, over 20 bucks anywhere else, so and supporting the local business,” Domenech said.

Gosnell says she plans on moving the trailer to various locations in the future so people can have access to the discounted items they need.

“Well, my hopes are to lessen the worry of choosing between gas and groceries, so I’m hoping to lessen the prices, you know, for everyone’s peace of mind,” she concluded.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

2022 Scholarship Appreciation Luncheon
Husson University’s Women’s Philanthropy Council celebrates 10 years
Meet Spud!
Belfast P.D. adds new K-9 Unit named Spud
Not a Tick but and Aphid
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
Woodlands Senior Living Outbreak
Coronavirus outbreaks across the state