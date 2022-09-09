Husson University’s Women’s Philanthropy Council celebrates 10 years

2022 Scholarship Appreciation Luncheon
2022 Scholarship Appreciation Luncheon(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Perseverance and opportunity. Those were the themes of the day at Husson University’s Women’s Philanthropy Council luncheon Friday afternoon.

The organization celebrated its 10th anniversary by bringing together scholarship donors with their recipients.

Junior Carla Rodriguez, who’s pursuing a double major in health sciences/pre-med and psychology, was the featured student speaker.

Rodriguez shared her journey from homelessness to becoming the first high school graduate in her family, and now, a first generation college student studying to become a surgeon.

She says it was made possible by scholarships from the council.

”It’s been an uphill journey. I couldn’t have done it without the help of people who surround me and love me, but it was hard, I didn’t know what I was doing. I got lucky that I got accepted into Husson because they’re so helpful towards my career goals,” said Rodriguez

“Anytime you can tell a story and hear firsthand the difference that your philanthropy has made for others, it makes it more real and you feel the impact of, and the importance of your giving,” said Sarah Cary, Vice President for Advancement at Husson University.

Carla’s advice to other students who think college might be unattainable is to get yourself out there, noting the hardest step is to begin, but it gets easier once you take that first step.

