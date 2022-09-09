Hazy Skies Saturday. Warm Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has moved into the region and will continue to bring mostly clear skies this evening. Very similar to the past few nights, areas of valley fog are expected to develop. Lows will be slightly warmer though with most locations dropping down in the 50s.

A plume of wildfire smoke caught up in the jet stream will begin to move into parts of New England this evening. This will spread across the Pine Tree State overnight and will stick with us into Saturday. The smoke will make for some beautiful sunrises & sunsets, but folks with extreme respiratory issues might be irritated by the smoke. Hazy sunshine should be expected on Saturday with highs in the 70s along the coast and mostly in the low to mid 80s inland. More areas of valley fog expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.

There is a concern for high surf and dangerous rip currents on Saturday as Hurricane Earl passes well offshore. A High Surf Advisory is in place for coastal areas as hazardous surf conditions are expected.

The smoke will clear out Sunday morning with the rest of the day consisting of a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs will be cooler for inland areas reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Coastal communities will be slightly warmer with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Clouds will begin to move into the region on Monday ahead of an area of low pressure that will move out of the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances will increase as the low moves into the region by Tuesday afternoon lasting through Wednesday evening. Highs will stay mostly in the 70s. As the low moves out Wednesday night, high pressure will build back in. This will produce a tight pressure gradient so be prepared for breezy conditions on Thursday. Temperatures will be cooling down Thursday & Friday with highs mostly in the 60s and some low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with areas of valley fog. Lows in the 50s with light & variable winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wildfire smoke will create a haze. NW winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for afternoon scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Expect breezy conditions.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

