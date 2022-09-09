Harmony Montgomery’s stepmom arrested after court no-show

Harmony Montgomery
Harmony Montgomery(Manchester Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 was arrested Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was arrested at a home in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued for her Thursday after she did not show up at a hearing on charges against her, including that she lied to state health officials about having Harmony Montgomery in her care.

Kayla Montgomery had pleaded not guilty and was out on bail. A message seeking comment was sent to her attorney.

“It is anticipated that Ms. Montgomery will be held pursuant to the warrant issued yesterday by the Superior Court until the Court schedules and conducts a hearing next week on the arrest,” the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

Investigators said last month that they believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in December 2019. Her case has prompted widespread outpouring of support, including vigils and social media sites.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, 31, was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

