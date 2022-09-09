Governor Mills, Senator King to address red listing of Maine lobster

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills, Senator Angus King and others will be in Portland Friday- to address claims by a seafood watchdog group that is red listing Maine lobster.

The press conference will take place at Luke’s Lobster on the Portland waterfront.

Monterey Bay Aquarium in California is putting Maine lobstermen on notice - saying they are recommending people avoid lobsters from the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank.

Governor Mills and Senator King have both called out the irresponsible decision and say they are leading the fight to defend Maine’s environmentally conscious lobster industry.

