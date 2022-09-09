Federal court rules against Maine lobstermen

(Gray tv)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association, with the state, sued to stop or delay the regulations that will limit where and how lobstermen can fish in federal waters.

The lawsuit argued that the National Marine Fisheries Service acted arbitrarily by failing to rely on the best available scientific information and by failing to account for the positive impact of conservation measures already adopted by the Maine lobster fishery.

Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with the National Marine Fisheries Service.

In his ruling, the judge said the regulations were not arbitrary, so he would not overturn them.

Gov. Janet Mills quickly responded, calling the ruling “disappointing, to say the least.” In a written statement, she went on to say:

“Maine lobstermen care about the endangered right whale and have undertaken substantial actions to protect them at great personal expense; but the Federal government’s regulations are simply not based in sound science or proven fact. This federal court decision, so out of touch with reality, adds insult to injury to an industry that supports the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Maine families.”

Gov. Janet Mills

There has not been a documented interaction between a North Atlantic Right Whale and lobster gear in the waters off Maine in almost 20 years.

This ruling comes just days after a report from Seafood Watch red-listed Maine lobster, saying the harvest of the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided.

Mills also blasted that report, calling it “flat out wrong.” Her republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage also quickly jumped to support Maine lobstermen, calling them “outstanding stewards of our environment.”

Thousands of businesses use Seafood Watch’s recommendations to inform seafood buying decisions, and many have pledged to avoid any items that appear on the red list. A spokesperson for Blue Apron, the New York meal kit retailer, said the company stopped offering a seasonal lobster box prior to the report, and all of the seafood it is currently using follows Seafood Watch’s guidelines. HelloFresh, the Germany-based meal kit company that is the largest such company operating in the U.S., also pledged shortly after the announcement to stop selling lobster.

“HelloFresh is committed to responsible sourcing and follows guidelines from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program,” said Saskia Leisewitz, a spokesperson for HelloFresh.

Mills, along with Sen. Angus King, lobstermen and marine experts, plan to hold a press conference Friday afternoon in Portland to talk about what they call the “absurd” and “irresponsible” report from Seafood Watch and the negative impacts they say it will have on Maine’s lobster industry.

