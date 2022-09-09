Ellsworth Cub Scouts hosting Touch-a-Truck Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Cub Scout Pack 86 in Ellsworth is hosting a fun event this weekend.

A Free Touch a Truck event is taking place Saturday from 11-3 at Colwell Diesel in Ellsworth.

There will be food for sale!

They want people to come meet the Pack and learn more about being a Cub Scout.

For more information, go to their Facebook page.

