Ellsworth Cub Scouts hosting Touch-a-Truck Saturday
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Cub Scout Pack 86 in Ellsworth is hosting a fun event this weekend.
A Free Touch a Truck event is taking place Saturday from 11-3 at Colwell Diesel in Ellsworth.
There will be food for sale!
They want people to come meet the Pack and learn more about being a Cub Scout.
For more information, go to their Facebook page.
