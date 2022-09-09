Coronavirus outbreaks across the state

Woodlands Senior Living Outbreak
Woodlands Senior Living Outbreak(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says it’s investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 long-term care facilities across the state.

Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long explains one of those outbreaks is at Woodlands Senior Living in Waterville.

Long says as of Thursday, 27 residents and four staff there have tested positive.

According to the CDC, a COVID-19 outbreak at such facilities is when five or more people test positive.

We’re told outbreak investigations remain open until a site goes 14 days without a new case.

