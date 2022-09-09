Clinton Fair celebrates agricultural heritage

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is known as the “biggest little fair in the state,” and with good reason.

The 69th edition of the fair features an extensive midway, favorite carnival eats and the signature truck and tractor pulls.

Clinton is known as the “Dairy Capital of Maine,” and this year’s animal exhibit focuses on teaching dairy farming to kids.

Proceeds benefit the Clinton Lions Club, which supports the community and service projects related to eyesight.

Organizers tell us it’s a weekend of tradition.

“It’s great for the community, a lot of people come out,” Clinton Agricultural Fair president Shawn Buck said. “Sunday is bracelet day for the rides, and there’s a lot of families that use that as a family reunion day. Sometimes that’s when a lot of the people only see each other.”

“Clinton is unique in the fact that there are more cows in this town than there are people,” Kimberly Wright of the children agricultural learning center said. “The whole point is to make sure kids know where our food is coming from, especially in a town like this, where dairy farming really is the root of this town.”

The fair runs through Sunday.

You can find more information, including theme days, at clintonlionsagfair207.com.

