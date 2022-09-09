City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks

Not a Tick but and Aphid
Not a Tick but and Aphid(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead.

That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park.

City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out a team right after that.

Through a cellphone app, officials were able to determine the bugs in question were not ticks and were not harmful to humans.

City staff cleaned the area with the goal to eliminate the presence of the bugs and to keep them from returning.

Officials say issues like this in the community should be taken right to City Hall for a faster response

“Social media is helpful. We monitor it as much as, you know, as much as we can to try and pick up on things that we may not be able to have eyes on ourselves. But calling City Hall directly is always the best bet,” said City Manager & Police Chief Glenn Moshier.

We’re told although officials cannot guarantee there are no ticks in the park, they do say it’s safe to use.

