Charity rodeo to benefit Anah Shrine

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo in Levant this weekend will benefit the Anah Temple Shrine and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo. Each year, they choose a different organization to benefit from the event.

The rodeo starts Friday and goes through Sunday.

For more information, show times, and to buy tickets, go to applehillstablesllc.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.