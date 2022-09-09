Charity rodeo to benefit Anah Shrine

Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo in Levant this weekend will benefit the Anah Temple Shrine and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Apple Hill Stables is hosting its fourth annual charity rodeo. Each year, they choose a different organization to benefit from the event.

The rodeo starts Friday and goes through Sunday.

For more information, show times, and to buy tickets, go to applehillstablesllc.com.

