Belfast P.D. adds new K-9 Unit named Spud

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Police Department has a new member in their ranks.

This one walks on four legs.

Spud is a one and a half old black lab who looks to soon be able to provide a number of services for the city.

“He’ll be a search and rescue dog. He’ll be a narcotics dog as well as he’ll be going into the schools and doing presentations and having the community members be able to meet him,” said officer Jonathan Guba.

His partner, Officer Guba, is excited for what Spud will mean to the area.

“Having a K-9 in the city of Belfast is very important. I think it’s a great community resource as well as the, I think, the community is going to be happy to see what Spud can do for them,” said Guba.

Spud loves people, and we’re told that if you see him out and about, you’re more than welcome to say hello.

“Anytime someone sees me, they can stop me, and I’ll go up, take Spud out. I’ve already been doing it, and people love meeting him, and he usually gives them a big hug, and it’s just a great opportunity for the city and as well as the police department,” Guba added.

Spud will soon begin his training that will take him about 8 weeks

