275 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths

284,624 total coronavirus cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases and deaths according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases and deaths according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 275 new cases of the virus. Two residents from Waldo, and one resident each from Kennebec and Cumberland died with the virus.

The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday.

21 people are in critical care.

Four people are on ventilators.

