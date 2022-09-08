US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTWI) - U.S. Marshals are removing federal prisoners from the Cumberland County Jail. The Marshal’s service cites a lack of staffing at the jail as the reason for the removal of the prisoners.

Cumberland County Jail has been dealing with staffing shortages for a while now. The prison has openings in 87 different positions, not including employees on temporary leave.

Sherriff Kevin Joyce says that they’ve been trying various cost-cutting methods.

“I’ve been releasing people early for various minor crimes to try to keep the inmate population down, to try to give a staff a break,” Joyce said.

He says real savings come when they can shut down different pods within the prison.

“Because our pods are set up for 84 inmates. If I’ve got 20 inmates in there, the cost is still the same. I have to put somebody in there,” he said.

With the departure of the prisoners, the jail is expected to lose $5,500 a day, around $2.5 million a year. As of now, 22 of the 30 federal prisoners have been moved to other facilities already while the other eight await relocation.

