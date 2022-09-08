TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break in Old Town closes section of Main St.

old town water main break (Old Town Police Department)

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A water main break has caused the city of Old Town to close a section of Main St.

According to the Old Town Police Department’s Facebook Page, the water main break is in the area of 265 Main St.

This is the same area where the City had to fix a water main break last week.

Please avoid the area if possible.

