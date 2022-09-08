Skies Clear Overnight. Hazy Sunshine Into The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move towards the coast this evening. Clouds and a few spotty showers have developed along the front. Once the front clears the coast, skies will be clearing as high pressure begins to build in from the southwest. Lows will once again drop into the 40s and 50s with areas of fog expected to develop.

By Friday, an upper-level ridge will build into the region. This combined with a surface high pressure will bring us mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures as highs reach into the 70s and 80s. The ridge will stick around into the weekend keeping the sunshine and warm temperatures. Some inland areas could see highs in the mid 80s through the weekend. There will be hazy sunshine as smoke from wildfires out west will be moving into the northeast.

Also, by the weekend we will be watching what is currently Tropical Storm Earl. This is expected to strengthen into a potential Category 3 hurricane as it passes by Bermuda and will then reach Category 4 strength as it moves northwards. The latest track of the storm is farther to the west keeping rip currents and choppy ocean waters as the only impacts we will experience.

Changes will come by next week. High pressure moves out and an area of low pressure will move in from the Great Lakes bringing us increasing chances of showers beginning Tuesday and lasting through the rest of next week. On top of that, it does appear that temperatures will be slipping. By late next week and into next weekend, highs may only reach the 60s with some potential lows in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers to start. Skies clearing after midnight with areas of fog. Lows in the 40s and 50s with light & variable winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. NNW winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wildfire smoke will create a haze.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wildfire smoke will create a haze.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 70s. Chance for showers by late day.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

