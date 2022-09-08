Portland man dies after being shot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man has died after being shot Wednesday night.

Portland Police were called to Deering Oaks Park around 6:30 p.m.

They say when they got there, 31-year-old Walter Omal was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Omal was taken hospital where he died Thursday morning.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said Wednesday night several people were detained, though no one has been charged.

Officials have asked Portland Public Works to drain the duck pond at Deering Oaks to continue their investigation.

The shooting is at least the fourth in Portland in the span of a week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.