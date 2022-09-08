Police investigating after man shot in Gardiner Wednesday morning

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the area of Water and Cherry streets around 11:40 for a report of a man bleeding from his face.

Police said the injuries were possibly sustained on Green Street.

The injured man was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Police say there is no one in custody and no threat to the public.

