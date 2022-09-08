Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Few Afternoon Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weakening cold front and an upper level disturbance will cross the state this afternoon. These will combine to bring us a bit more cloudiness today along with a slight chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low to mid-70s for most spots. A few spots along the coast may stay in the upper 60s for highs due to a light onshore breeze. The best chance of any showers will be across the northern half of the state but overall, the precipitation chances look very minimal and therefore most areas are expected to see a dry day today. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy as we head into the night tonight. We may see some patchy fog after midnight too. Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 50s for most spots.

High pressure will regain control of our weather Friday through the weekend with sunshine and a bit of a warming trend. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s to around 80°. Saturday will also feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures just a bit warmer than Friday. Saturday’s highs will reach the mid-70s to low 80s. Sunday looks good too although we should see a bit more cloudiness Sunday as a cold front approaches. It will be warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. More clouds expected Monday as the cold front continues to push toward Northern Maine. Temperatures on Monday with be in the 70s to around 80°. Showers chances return to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm across the north. Highs between 69°-77°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 49°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 72°-82°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

