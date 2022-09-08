Mainers react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WABI) - Raffael Scheck is a professor of Modern European History at Colby College.

We spoke with him Thursday afternoon about the legacy he feels the Queen leaves behind.

“Mostly nostalgic legacy she came to power shortly after World War II. In a very different world. She was still nominally at least a ruler over a global empire. And things have changed enormously since then. So there’s definitely a lot of nostalgia as people look back over her unusually and unprecedentedly long reign. She has also become in many ways, more or already been from the beginning a moral authority and moral compass in many ways, in a family, royal family that is as troubled as almost any normal family. Not unusual but often held to higher standards,” Scheck said.

Queen Elizabeth is shown at her Platinum Jubilee celebration in this undated photo.
Queen Elizabeth is shown at her Platinum Jubilee celebration in this undated photo.(The Royal Family / Twitter)

He also discussed what means for King Charles III and if he’s ready.

“Elizabeth II has already groomed him in many ways to be her successor, insofar as she has asked him to take her place. Maybe not exactly her place, but to represent her out in important symbolic functions such as the Opening of Parliament that he has done for her since she’s already been in bad health for quite a while,” Scheck said.

Gov. Janet Mills issued this statement following the passing of the Queen:

“Queen Elizabeth served with dignity and grace across her historic seventy year reign. On behalf of the people of Maine, I offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also put out a statement on the Queen’s passing saying in part:

“Queen Elizabeth II has been a source of strength & stability for one of America’s greatest allies.... She will be deeply missed, but her faithful service & leadership will be long remembered.”

Mills has ordered United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

