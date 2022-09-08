Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!

The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11.

The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors.

There will be two sessions, one at 11 a.m. and another at 3 p.m.

If you’re not a cheese enthusiast - don’t worry - they’ve got it all.

The Maine Cheese Festival is seeking volunteers to help share the love of Maine cheese and support all day of... Posted by The Maine Cheese Guild on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

“There’s going to be music all day. We have some great entertainment there on a couple of stages, as well as educational things,” said Rob Dyer, Executive Director of the Maine Cheese Guild. “Even if you don’t eat a lot of cheese, but you want to know how to put together a cheese board, a charcuterie board, things like that. We have people who make the boards coming, products that go with cheese. So, there’s a lot of pairing concepts that to personally enjoy looking at, and people might find that of interest.”

Tickets are not available at the door, so be sure to purchase them in advance.

Click here to purchase them.

