Maine Attorney General’s Office leads Waterboro investigation

(KLTV)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBORO, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office is leading an investigation into an incident in Waterboro.

Maine State Police confirm to TV5 that they assisted at the scene Wednesday night, but deferred all questions to the AG’s office.

TV5has reached out to the AG’s office to confirm details about what happened.

A section of Rosemont Avenue was closed Wednesday night but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
293 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
old town water main break
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break in Old Town closes section of Main St.
Sherriff Kevin Joyce says that they’ve been trying various cost-cutting methods.
US Marshals are removing prisoners from Cumberland County Jail
police lights
Police investigating after man shot in Gardiner Wednesday morning