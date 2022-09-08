Luke Combs performing at Gillette Stadium next summer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - If you missed country music superstar Luke Combs in Bangor this past weekend don’t worry, he’ll be making another trip up to New England.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year announced he is embarking on a World Tour.

He’ll be performing 35 shows across 16 countries which includes sixteen stadium shows in North America.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts is on that list.

He’ll be there on Sunday, July 22.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

