Luke Combs performing at Gillette Stadium next summer

(Source: CMAVEVO / YouTube)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - If you missed country music superstar Luke Combs in Bangor this past weekend don’t worry, he’ll be making another trip up to New England.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year announced he is embarking on a World Tour.

He’ll be performing 35 shows across 16 countries which includes sixteen stadium shows in North America.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts is on that list.

He’ll be there on Sunday, July 22.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Retailers pull lobster from menus after ‘red list’ warning
NH man shot, killed by deputy following struggle in Waterboro, authorities say
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
293 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
old town water main break
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break in Old Town closes section of Main St.