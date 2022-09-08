Litchfield Fair starts Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition since 1858 kicks off on Friday.

The Litchfield Fair is known as a good old-fashioned country fair.

It runs through Sunday.

With a heavy focus on agriculture, the fair also features rides, truck pulls, music, and more.

Sunday, there will be an antique car parade at 12:30 p.m.

The full schedule can be found at litchfieldfair.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.