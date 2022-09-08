Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday.

According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday.

They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing.

The City is hoping to get new railings, but they are waiting for a quote from the construction company.

The City says they hope to reopen the bridge by the end of fall.

