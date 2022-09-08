Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay is steaming toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. And forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.

Authorities opened shelters and closed some roads ahead of Kay, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Thursday.

Forecasters said it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula.

Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Bannon surrenders in NY in wall donor case
Maine Attorney General’s Office leads Waterboro investigation
This photo provided by Stellantis shows the new, all-electric Jeep Recon. Jeep will start...
Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada’s horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies