Grant program helping preserve historic buildings across Maine

(WABI) - Preservation of historic buildings across the state are moving forward with help from more than $290,000 in grants from the Maine Community Foundation.

The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program is providing funding for 22 projects in Maine including First Congregational Church of East Machias and the Ellsworth Historical Society, which received $20,000 each.

The Belvedere Grant Program focuses on historic buildings that serve as civic, cultural, or economic hubs for communities.

”These buildings are really important. They often have a history of a small town. The ones I always think of are the ones that are right downtown. It’s been a meeting place for two hundred years and needs some work to be able to get people back in there. They carry with them a lot of history,” said Katie Howard, Maine Community Foundation program officer.

For more information on the Maine Community Foundation and to see a full list of this year’s Belvedere Grant recipients, visit mainecf.org.

