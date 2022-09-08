Ellsworth theater planning this year’s Halloween ‘Terror Trail’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand theater in Ellsworth is making plans for this year’s Halloween “Terror Trail.”

The theme this year is “Lost Pines Wilderness Survival Camp,” a 1980s themed survival camp where things have gone terribly wrong.

The event will require dozens of volunteers, from shuttle drivers to actors to supervisors.

The Grand is holding a meet and greet this weekend for those who want to be part of the scariest weekend in October.

”One of the reasons we were inspired to have a meet and greet and really open up volunteering is so many people who did it said, ‘I want to do this next year, I want to help you with this next year.’ So, we’re trying to get the word out there so that we can gather a group together and start creating this experience for everybody,” said Nick Turner, The Grand executive director.

The meet and greet is this Saturday outside on the Woodlawn grounds.

There will be pizza and smores, and The Grand says you can stop by anytime from 4 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.