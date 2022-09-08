293 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
284,349 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 293 new cases of the virus and 10 new COVID-related deaths.
Seven of those deaths were identified by vital records review.
169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday.
21 people are in critical care.
Four people are on ventilators.
