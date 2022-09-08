293 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

284,349 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 293 new cases of the virus and 10 new COVID-related deaths.

Seven of those deaths were identified by vital records review.

169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday.

21 people are in critical care.

Four people are on ventilators.

