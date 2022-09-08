293 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 293 new cases of the virus and 10 new COVID-related deaths.

Seven of those deaths were identified by vital records review.

169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday.

21 people are in critical care.

Four people are on ventilators.

