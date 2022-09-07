United Way of Eastern Maine changes name

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine now has a new name.

The announcement was made at the non-profit’s annual breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning.

Heart of Maine United Way is the second largest United Way in all of Maine. It is celebrating its 85th anniversary.

The non-profit recently added residents of Somerset County to its umbrella of services. They now cover Canada to Canada on each side of Maine’s border.

“Not only does it represent the physical characteristics of our geography when you look at a map,” says Jesse Moriarity, Chief Operating & Experience Officer, but it also represents the people here in our region. They have huge hearts.”

“Well, we just know there’s such a great need across our state and we want to mobilize the caring power of people in communities anywhere we can,” adds Shirar Patterson, Pres. & CEO, Heart of Maine United Way. “And really try to help people that need support.”>

With the support of donors, the Heart of Maine United Way anticipates it is going to help more than 121,000 people.

That’s 1 out of every 3 people in Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo, and Washington counties

