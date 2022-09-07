Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be over the area today giving us a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog possible again after midnight. Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s.

A weak cold front will cross the state Thursday. This will bring us a bit more cloudiness on its way through. The front doesn’t have much moisture with it but a few showers, mainly across the north, cannot be ruled out. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s for most spots. High pressure will regain control of our weather Friday through the weekend with sunshine and a bit of a warming trend. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Saturday will also feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures just a bit warmer than Friday. Saturday’s highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday looks good too with partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Our next best chance for some rain will arrive on Tuesday.

Today: Patchy fog early then mostly sunny. Highs between 70°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-54°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Patchy fog early then a mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of a few showers across the north. Highs between 69°-77°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.