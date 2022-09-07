Student loan data breach could impact thousands of Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A data breach for a company that deals with student loans could affect more than 15,000 Maine customers.

Nelnet says an unknown party accessed accounts from early June until July 22.

The company discovered the breach on Aug. 17.

It has since determined the impacted information included names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers.

According to the Maine Attorney General’s Office, Nelnet started telling customers about the breach two weeks ago.

Nelnet is offering immediate access to credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for 24 months at no cost to customers through Experian.

