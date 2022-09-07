Sophomore Bud Coulter starring for Hermon Hawks

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Hermon Hawks football program is hoping to return to a Northern Maine Regional title game, and maybe go even closer to a state championship.

The Hawks got off to a strong start in 2022 with a 48-13 opening week win over the MCI Huskies (WABI)

They’ve got one of their young spark plugs checking in at five feet, five inches and 130 lb. back in the lineup to try to do just that.

Bud Coulter is just starting his sophomore season making big plays for Hermon.

He described his secret to effectiveness as a small, speedy wide receiver and safety.

“What I do is just work hard, and don’t give up is basically the best thing to do. You don’t want to slack your team, or dog your team as we say. My goals were 10 touchdowns, five plus tackles per game, and then win a Gold Ball, obviously. This is the year to do it because, in my opinion, this is the greatest Hermon team to walk through,” said Coulter.

Coulter also has an eye on another All-Conference selection.

Next, they turn to the WABI TV5 Game of the Week, hosting Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Ramblers are coming off a 28-27 overtime loss to Foxcroft Academy, which saw them fail to exact revenge for losing last year’s State Class D Championship to the Ponies.

