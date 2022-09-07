Ribbon Cutting for Record Connection in Waterville

By Kodichi Lawrence
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville.

The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard.

Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who first entered the store when he was 15.

After a year an half of owning the store, Rusty has now moved it to a larger space downtown.

The store carries a variety of new and used vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and 8 tracks.

They also sell books, clothing, music accessories, and more.

“We have a poster behind the counter that was given to me at the transfer of ownership. And people will come in and show that kids that was me 30 years ago that it was me 25 years ago because of pictures that Bob collected over the years of running a store. They were made into a collage. It’s really cool,” new owner Rusty Damon said.

He said people can trade in their old record they no longer listen to at the store.

