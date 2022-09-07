Popular chainsaw show in Hancock back for one night, potentially last

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A popular chainsaw show in Hancock is back for one night and potentially its last.

Ray Murphy, or Chainsaw Sawyer as he’s known to many, has been creating pieces of art with his chainsaw since he was 10 years old.

He’s known for many creations like the popular lobster in front of Ben and Bill’s Chocolate Emporium in Bar Harbor.

Thursday night, 70 years after picking up a chainsaw for the first time, he could possibly be putting on his last live show.

He and his family are hoping to pack the house.

The show starts Thursday night at 7 at their location on Route 1 in Hancock.

Tickets are $10 for adults and kids under 10 are free.

He accepts cash or check at the door.

