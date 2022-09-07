Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor
A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project.

A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.

The Bangor Daily News reports the Planning Board unanimously approved those plans Tuesday night.

Planning board records show BSS Realty purchased the land in 2017 that formerly housed Kelley Car and Truck Center.

Although Starbucks and Orange Theory are specifically named in the plans, the project engineer said occupants are not yet finalized.

Construction is projected from April-October 2023.

